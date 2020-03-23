Dr. Parnell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Parnell, MD
Dr. Stephen Parnell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center.
Coast Gastroenterology A Medical Group Inc.501 E Hardy St Ste 430, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (310) 671-7010
Centinela Valley Endoscopy Center575 E Hardy St Ste 101, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (310) 330-9900
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Front the front door to the back, amazing service and proper bedside manners. Dr Parnell himself, is patient and seeks understanding on both ends. I admired his quest to understand the pain and discomfort I was describing, his extreme interest in my medical history and his ability to answer my questions in such a way that I felt knowledgeable and optimistic. He also did my colonoscopy and I felt comfortable going in and with the information he gave me thereafter. Highly recommended. Wish he were my PCP!!!
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- Beth Israel Hosp-Harvard
- Howard U, College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Parnell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parnell has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Heartburn and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parnell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Parnell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parnell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.