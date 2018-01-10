See All Neurologists in Providence, RI
Dr. Stephen Salloway, MD

Neurology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Stephen Salloway, MD

Dr. Stephen Salloway, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Providence, RI. 

They frequently treat conditions like Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Salloway's Office Locations

  1. 1
    345 Blackstone Blvd Rm 167, Providence, RI 02906 (401) 455-6403

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rhode Island Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alzheimer's Disease
Dementia
Sudoscan
Alzheimer's Disease
Dementia
Sudoscan

Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 10, 2018
    Dr. Salloway is the most compassionate and informative doctor I have been to see. He always answers my questions in a way that I can understand. The staff here are the friendliest and most helpful. They always take the extra step. It's always such a pleasure to visit. I was part of a study and spent a few hours every month with this group. It has come to the point where I actually look forward to my trips here. I can't say enough about Dr. Steve and his entire staff.
    Hope — Jan 10, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Salloway, MD
    About Dr. Stephen Salloway, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891701116
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Yale University
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Salloway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salloway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salloway has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salloway has seen patients for Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salloway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Salloway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salloway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salloway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salloway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

