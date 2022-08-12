Overview of Dr. Stephen Scibelli, MD

Dr. Stephen Scibelli, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Medical University - South Carolina - Charleston SC|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Scibelli works at HCA Florida Jacksonville Neurosurgery and Spine in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracic Spine Fracture, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.