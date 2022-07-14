Dr. Stephen Shield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Shield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Shield, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Rappahannock General Hospital, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Shield works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy Partners of Hampton Roads895 City Center Blvd Ste 302, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 596-8025
-
2
Allergy Partners of Hampton Roads1144 Professional Dr, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions (757) 259-0443
Hospital Affiliations
- Rappahannock General Hospital
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shield?
Dr. Shield answered a lot of questions that I had. I felt extremely comfortable discussing my issues with him, and had an excellent experience. I am grateful.
About Dr. Stephen Shield, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1073590071
Education & Certifications
- University Tenn
- University Ala
- E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
- Davidson College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shield works at
Dr. Shield has seen patients for Asthma, Hives and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Shield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.