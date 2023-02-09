Dr. Stephen Signer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Signer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Signer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Signer, MD
Dr. Stephen Signer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Signer works at
Dr. Signer's Office Locations
1
Psychiatric Centers At San Diego11770 Bernardo Plaza Ct Ste 370, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 673-3360
2
Sharp Mcdonald Center7989 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego, CA 92111 Directions (858) 278-4110
3
Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital7850 Vista Hill Ave, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 278-4110
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent clinician with empathy, warmth and insight. Quite bright and has been copacetic for me. Rather non-judgmental in the best sense. Those who deride him are likely patients who feel threatened by someone with a superior intellect and fine credentials. True, the (erstwhile) PCSD management regimen has flaws, and scheduling can be an issue. Nonetheless, those seeking a fine psychiatrist who brings a welcome "haimish" approach to the fore will find that he is excellent.
About Dr. Stephen Signer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English, French
- 1194771956
Education & Certifications
- UCLA/Neur
- University Toronto
- Jewish Genl Hospital
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Signer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Signer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Signer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Signer works at
Dr. Signer has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Signer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Signer speaks French.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Signer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Signer.
