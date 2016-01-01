Overview

Dr. Stephen Sipperly, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Sipperly works at CapitalCare Family Practice Great Oaks, Community Care Physicians in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.