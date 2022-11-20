Dr. Stephen Soloway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soloway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Rheumatologists
- NJ
- Sicklerville
- Dr. Stephen Soloway, MD
Dr. Stephen Soloway, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Soloway, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sicklerville, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, Cape Regional Medical Center, Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
Dr. Soloway works at
Locations
-
1
Winslow Primary Care Associates PC524 Williamstown Rd Ste A, Sicklerville, NJ 08081 Directions (855) 765-6929
-
2
Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates of South Jersey, PC2848 S Delsea Dr Ste 2C, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 794-9090
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
- Cape Regional Medical Center
- Inspira Medical Center Elmer
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Psoriatic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
- View other providers who treat Ankylosing Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Chondrocalcinosis
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Lupus
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Systemic Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Trigger Finger
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Gout
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Adult-Onset Still's Disease
- View other providers who treat Allergic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Amyloidosis
- View other providers who treat Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Ankle
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Finger
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Foot
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Hand
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Midfoot
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Neck
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Spine
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Toe
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Wrist
- View other providers who treat Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
- View other providers who treat Arthropathy in Behcet's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Vasculitis
- View other providers who treat Behçet's Disease
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Crystal Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Crystalline Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
- View other providers who treat De Quervain's Disease
- View other providers who treat Deficiency-Induced Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatomyositis
- View other providers who treat Discoid Lupus
- View other providers who treat Drug-Induced Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Elbow Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
- View other providers who treat Eosinophilia
- View other providers who treat Familial Mediterranean Fever
- View other providers who treat Felty's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis)
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B - Immune Response
- View other providers who treat Hip Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Hip Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hypogammaglobulinemia
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
- View other providers who treat Infusion Therapy
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Gout
- View other providers who treat Knee Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Marfan Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Marfan Syndrome, Type 2
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Elbow
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Toe
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthropathy
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Polyarteritis
- View other providers who treat Polyarthropathy
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polymyositis
- View other providers who treat Porphyria
- View other providers who treat Post-Traumatic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Postmenopausal Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Primary Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Psoriasis
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Pyogenic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
- View other providers who treat Rheumatic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Vasculitis
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Scleroderma
- View other providers who treat Scleroderma, Systemic
- View other providers who treat Secondary Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Senile Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Seronegative Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Seronegative Spondyloarthropathy
- View other providers who treat Sjögren's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Injections
- View other providers who treat Spondylarthropathy
- View other providers who treat Spondylosis
- View other providers who treat Still's Disease
- View other providers who treat Subacromial Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Takayasu's Arteritis
- View other providers who treat Temporal Arteritis
- View other providers who treat Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
- View other providers who treat Transient Osteoporosis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Trochanteric Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Tumidus Lupus Erythematosus
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Vasculitis
- View other providers who treat Wear and Tear Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Wegener's Granulomatosis
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Soloway?
Our company documented Dr. Soloway working with numerous patients and were amazed at the outcomes
About Dr. Stephen Soloway, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609997873
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Penn
- Mercy Catholic Medical Center
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
- State University Of New York At Stony Brook
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soloway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soloway works at
Dr. Soloway has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soloway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Soloway speaks Spanish.
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Soloway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soloway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soloway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soloway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.