Dr. Stephen Tait, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brighton, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.



Dr. Tait works at Clark Tait Eye Center in Brighton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.