Dr. Stephen Tait, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Tait, MD
Dr. Stephen Tait, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brighton, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.
Dr. Tait works at
Dr. Tait's Office Locations
Clark Tait Eye Center7575 Grand River Rd Ste 111, Brighton, MI 48114 Directions (810) 844-7744
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional nice guy with out a doubt recommend him to anyone great dr.
About Dr. Stephen Tait, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1376534164
Education & Certifications
- Wm Beaumont Hospital
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tait has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tait accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tait has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tait has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tait on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tait speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tait. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tait.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tait, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tait appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.