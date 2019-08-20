Dr. Stephen Threadgill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Threadgill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Threadgill, MD
Dr. Stephen Threadgill, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MAIN CAMPUS.
Gastroenterology Associates of North Mississippi, PA1208 Office Park Dr, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 234-9888
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Threadgill took his time with me and made me very comfortable. I had no anxiety as I normally do.
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Threadgill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Threadgill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Threadgill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Threadgill has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Threadgill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Threadgill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Threadgill.
