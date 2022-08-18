Dr. Stephen Umansky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Umansky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Umansky, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Umansky, MD
Dr. Stephen Umansky, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Umansky works at
Dr. Umansky's Office Locations
-
1
Lexington Clinic Orthopedics - Sports Medicine Center700 Bob O Link Dr, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-8566
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Umansky?
Best that there is. I have had to have several surgeries done to my wrist’s, hands, and tennis elbow. After surgeries it’s like I never had any problems at all
About Dr. Stephen Umansky, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1134142938
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Hand Center
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Rutgers University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Umansky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Umansky accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Umansky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Umansky works at
Dr. Umansky has seen patients for De Quervain's Disease, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Umansky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Umansky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Umansky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Umansky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Umansky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.