Dr. Stephen Weiss, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Weiss, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Park 56 Podiatry120 E 56th St Rm 940, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 765-0765
Westside Cardiology142 W 57th St Ste 503, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 765-0765
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital For Special Surgery
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weiss is very knowledgeable, capable and caring physician. I am grateful for the superb care provided by him and his staff.
About Dr. Stephen Weiss, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1134171481
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent'S Hospital
- New York Medical College
