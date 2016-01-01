Dr. Stephen Wills, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Wills, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Wills, MD
Dr. Stephen Wills, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Dr. Wills' Office Locations
University of Maryland Shore Medical Center At Easton219 S Washington St, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 820-6517
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Wills, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1841316254
Education & Certifications
- Nat'l Rehab Hospital
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wills has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wills accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wills has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wills on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wills. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wills.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wills, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wills appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.