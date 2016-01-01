See All Nephrologists in Mineola, NY
Dr. Stephen Yang, MD

Nephrology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephen Yang, MD

Dr. Stephen Yang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mineola, NY. 

Dr. Yang works at NYU Langoge Nephrology Associates - Bethpage and Mineola in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Winthrop University Hospital Division of Nephrology
    200 Old Country Rd Ste 370, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-2169

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation

Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Stephen Yang, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003178294
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yang works at NYU Langoge Nephrology Associates - Bethpage and Mineola in Mineola, NY. View the full address on Dr. Yang’s profile.

    Dr. Yang has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Yang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

