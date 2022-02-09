Dr. Steve Dorman Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorman Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Dorman Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steve Dorman Jr, MD
Dr. Steve Dorman Jr, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Dorman Jr works at
Dr. Dorman Jr's Office Locations
Family Allergy & Asthma Consultants4123 University Blvd S Ste B, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 636-9100
FAAC-Mandarin12276 San Jose Blvd Ste 609, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Directions (904) 636-9100
FAAC-Beach135 Professional Dr Ste 106, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 Directions (904) 636-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kind caring and knowledgeable. I had a very good experience.
About Dr. Steve Dorman Jr, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorman Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorman Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorman Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorman Jr works at
Dr. Dorman Jr has seen patients for Asthma, Hives and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dorman Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorman Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorman Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorman Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorman Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.