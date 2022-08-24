See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Hammond, LA
Dr. Steve Lee, MD

Pain Medicine
3.6 (37)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steve Lee, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, AVALA Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Lee works at Advanced Pain Institute in Hammond, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Pain Institute
    42131 Veterans Ave Ste 100, Hammond, LA 70403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
  • AVALA Hospital
  • Lakeview Regional Medical Center
  • Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Fibromyalgia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 24, 2022
    Ever since I started with Dr. Lee, he has been patient, professional, & knowledgeable regarding my condition. I was so nervous at first. He didn’t give up on me tho. The treatments he has prescribed turned out to be a game changer for me. A whole new approach to allow me to be pain free (or as close to being pain free as I ever had!) so I can participate in life (loving my grandchildren & getting to be with family). Now my medication has been changed(I believe 2yrs. ago) I’m not constantly looking at the clock to check when my next med is due. Sometimes I forget to take it after the 1st dose in the morning because I actually feel good. Now I only medicate two times a day instead of 6-8 X’s. Then if any break thru pain, he helped me with that. I’ve had countless dental procedures & they have helped me along with that. A very kind & caring staff! I also love the PA’s, Courtney & Ashley. I am so thankful he is a member of my team of doctors who treat me! Sincerely, Angela G
    — Aug 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steve Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699971465
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harvard Medical School
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steve Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

