Dr. Steve Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steve Lee, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, AVALA Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Pain Institute42131 Veterans Ave Ste 100, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- AVALA Hospital
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Ever since I started with Dr. Lee, he has been patient, professional, & knowledgeable regarding my condition. I was so nervous at first. He didn’t give up on me tho. The treatments he has prescribed turned out to be a game changer for me. A whole new approach to allow me to be pain free (or as close to being pain free as I ever had!) so I can participate in life (loving my grandchildren & getting to be with family). Now my medication has been changed(I believe 2yrs. ago) I’m not constantly looking at the clock to check when my next med is due. Sometimes I forget to take it after the 1st dose in the morning because I actually feel good. Now I only medicate two times a day instead of 6-8 X’s. Then if any break thru pain, he helped me with that. I’ve had countless dental procedures & they have helped me along with that. A very kind & caring staff! I also love the PA’s, Courtney & Ashley. I am so thankful he is a member of my team of doctors who treat me! Sincerely, Angela G
About Dr. Steve Lee, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1699971465
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Pain Medicine
