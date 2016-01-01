See All Pediatricians in Forked River, NJ
Dr. Steve Stavrellis, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Steve Stavrellis, MD

Dr. Steve Stavrellis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Forked River, NJ. They graduated from Athens U Med Sch and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Dr. Stavrellis works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care in Forked River, NJ with other offices in Manalapan, NJ, Jackson, NJ and Manahawkin, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stavrellis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group Pediatrics, Forked River
    44 Manchester Ave Ste 44H, Forked River, NJ 08731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 616-7867
  2. 2
    L Nandiwada MD
    195 US Highway 9 Ste 112, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-3194
  3. 3
    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group Pediatrics, Jackson - Hope Chapel
    21 S Hope Chapel Rd Ste 131, Jackson, NJ 08527 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 800-6145
  4. 4
    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty
    1100 Route 72 W Ste 306B, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 616-7889

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steve Stavrellis, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669573861
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Michaels Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Barnabas Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Athens U Med Sch
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steve Stavrellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stavrellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stavrellis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stavrellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stavrellis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stavrellis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stavrellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stavrellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

