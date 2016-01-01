Dr. Steve Stavrellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stavrellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Stavrellis, MD
Dr. Steve Stavrellis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Forked River, NJ. They graduated from Athens U Med Sch and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
1
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group Pediatrics, Forked River44 Manchester Ave Ste 44H, Forked River, NJ 08731 Directions (609) 616-7867
2
L Nandiwada MD195 US Highway 9 Ste 112, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 838-3194
3
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group Pediatrics, Jackson - Hope Chapel21 S Hope Chapel Rd Ste 131, Jackson, NJ 08527 Directions (732) 800-6145
4
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty1100 Route 72 W Ste 306B, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 616-7889
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Pediatrics
- English, Greek
- 1669573861
- Saint Michaels Medical Center
- St Barnabas Med Ctr
- Athens U Med Sch
- Pediatrics
Dr. Stavrellis speaks Greek.
