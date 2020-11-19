Dr. Steven Agabegi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agabegi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Agabegi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Agabegi, MD
Dr. Steven Agabegi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Clinton Memorial Hospital, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Agabegi's Office Locations
UC Health Orthopdcs/Sprts Medcn222 Piedmont Ave Ste 2200, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8690
Uc Health Podiatry (florence)68 Cavalier Blvd, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (513) 475-8690
Uc Physicians -orthopaedics and Sports Medicine630 W Main St Ste 109, Wilmington, OH 45177 Directions (513) 475-8690
UC Health Orthopedics9275 Montgomery Rd Ste 300, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 475-8690
Hospital Affiliations
- Clinton Memorial Hospital
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Agabegi did a right hip replacement for me and I could not have had a better doctor.
About Dr. Steven Agabegi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1063623353
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Agabegi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agabegi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agabegi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agabegi has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agabegi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Agabegi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agabegi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agabegi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agabegi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.