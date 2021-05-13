Overview of Dr. Steven Agemy, MD

Dr. Steven Agemy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Agemy works at New York Retina Consultants in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.