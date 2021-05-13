Dr. Steven Agemy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agemy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Agemy, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Agemy, MD
Dr. Steven Agemy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County and University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Agemy works at
Dr. Agemy's Office Locations
-
1
New York Retina Consultants310 E 14th St # 419, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 677-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agemy?
Excellent! Dr. Agemy reattached the retina of my right eye and four months later another ophthalmologist was amazed by the quality of the surgery. May God bless his hands!
About Dr. Steven Agemy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245541671
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye And Ear Infirmary
- Kresge Eye Inst Wayne State University Sch Med
- Sinai Grace Hosp Detroit Med Ctr
- Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agemy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agemy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agemy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agemy works at
Dr. Agemy has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agemy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Agemy speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Agemy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agemy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agemy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agemy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.