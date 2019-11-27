Dr. Steven Barrer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Barrer, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Barrer, MD
Dr. Steven Barrer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Barrer works at
Dr. Barrer's Office Locations
Neurosurgical Associates of Abington1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Midwest Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience, very through. Would deffinetaly recommend.
About Dr. Steven Barrer, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
