Overview of Dr. Steven Barrer, MD

Dr. Steven Barrer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Barrer works at Neurosurgical Associates of Abington in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Neck, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.