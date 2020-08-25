Dr. Steven Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Brown, MD
Dr. Steven Brown, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
Christopher S. Eddleman M.d. Phd Pllc1924 Pine St Ste 504, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 670-4736
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brown did my back surgery and I was impressed. Great surgeon and very nice man. His staff is amazing and are always helpful. I highly recommend Dr Brown.
About Dr. Steven Brown, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
