Dr. Steven Care, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Care, MD
Dr. Steven Care, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Care's Office Locations
Intermountain Surgery Center600 N Robbins Rd Ste 401, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 383-0201
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Care. I saw a really negative review elsewhere and don't understand it. Dr. Care has operated on 5 trigger fingers and a carpel syndrome problem for me, and all have heeled perfectly.
About Dr. Steven Care, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1780694174
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Care has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Care accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Care has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Care has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Neuroplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Care on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Care. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Care.
