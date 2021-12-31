Dr. Steven Carpenter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carpenter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Carpenter, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Carpenter, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pooler, GA.
Dr. Carpenter works at
Heart Care Bluffton1000 Towne Center Blvd Ste 701, Pooler, GA 31322 Directions (912) 324-7492
The Center for Digestive and Liver Health1139 Lexington Ave Ste A, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 200-9534
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Candler Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Dr Steven Carpenter is the best hands down . Yes I would recommend him absolutely. I had both procedures done with him , the colonoscopy and the endoscopy and he went above and beyond to explain procedures before and after and made me feel extremely comfortable . He is your man !
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1952386898
- Emory University School Of Med|Emory University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
