Dr. Steven Clark, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Clark, MD
Dr. Steven Clark, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Clark's Office Locations
Dallas Office221 W Colorado Blvd Ste 943, Dallas, TX 75208 Directions (469) 675-3659
McKinney Office4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 305, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (504) 988-5500
- 3 1415 Tulane Ave Slip 701, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very through and explained everything so I could understand it.
About Dr. Steven Clark, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Morehouse
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Clark speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
