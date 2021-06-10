Overview of Dr. Steven Clark, MD

Dr. Steven Clark, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Clark works at Clark Plastic and Hand Surgery in Dallas, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX and New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.