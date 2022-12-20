See All Ophthalmologists in Springfield, MA
Dr. Steven Covici, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (69)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Covici, MD

Dr. Steven Covici, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.

Dr. Covici works at Steven J Covici MD in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Blocked Tear Duct along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Covici's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Steven J. Covici MD
    3640 Main St, Springfield, MA 01107 (413) 737-7300

  Baystate Medical Center

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Exophthalmos Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nasolacrimal Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 20, 2022
    Dr Covici performed petosis surgery on my eyes it has changed my life 100% wonderful and helpful staff to compliment the Doctor. i am now able to drive at night with confidence and do all the things I love like reading and painting
    madeline edwards — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Covici, MD

    Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    30 years of experience
    English
    1073580197
    Education & Certifications

    Chldns Hospital Of Penn University Penn
    Rush Presby St Lukes Hospital
    Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
