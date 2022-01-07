Overview of Dr. Steven Dean, MD

Dr. Steven Dean, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Dean works at True Gynecology in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.