Dr. Steven Douthett, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Douthett, DPM

Dr. Steven Douthett, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Eugene, OR. 

Dr. Douthett works at OAKWOOD WAYNE HOSPITAL in Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Douthett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oregon Medical Group
    600 COUNTRY CLUB RD, Eugene, OR 97401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 345-0600
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  • Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Foot Fracture
Bunion
Limb Pain
Foot Fracture
Bunion

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 24, 2022
    Great care when I broke my ankle at work. He is great to talk to and ask questions. He will sit with you and answer any questions.
    Daniel Gehrig — Aug 24, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Douthett, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1821402157
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Douthett, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Douthett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Douthett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Douthett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Douthett works at OAKWOOD WAYNE HOSPITAL in Eugene, OR. View the full address on Dr. Douthett’s profile.

    Dr. Douthett has seen patients for Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Douthett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Douthett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douthett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Douthett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Douthett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

