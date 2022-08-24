Overview of Dr. Steven Douthett, DPM

Dr. Steven Douthett, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Eugene, OR.



Dr. Douthett works at OAKWOOD WAYNE HOSPITAL in Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.