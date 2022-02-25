See All Ophthalmologists in Southfield, MI
Dr. Steven Dunn, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Dunn, MD

Dr. Steven Dunn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Dunn works at Michigan Cornea Consultants in Southfield, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Cornea Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dunn's Office Locations

    Michigan Cornea Consultants PC
    29201 Telegraph Rd Ste 101, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 350-1130
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Felicia Ivascu M.d. Plc.
    3535 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 551-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Diseases
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Cornea Surgery
Corneal Diseases
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Cornea Surgery

Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (ALK) Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 25, 2022
    I want to let Dr. Dunn know how very much I appreciate what he performed in my eye care. The cornea transplant he did allows me to see perfectly and everything he told me that would occur as I healed happened just as he said. I would recommend him to anyone needing excellent eye care. God bless you Dr Dunn.
    Mary Jones — Feb 25, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Dunn, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386625853
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
