Overview of Dr. Steven Eddy, MD

Dr. Steven Eddy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Lagrange Hospital.



Dr. Eddy works at Fort Wayne Orthopedics in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Angola, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Elbow Sprain and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.