Dr. Steven Eisenfeld, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Eisenfeld, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Locations
Valley Integrated Pain3501 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 221, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 422-8510
North Scottsdale Ambulatory Surgery Center9439 E Ironwood Square Dr Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 422-8510
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Banner Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eisenfield and Karen are the BEST! Dr. Eisernfield explained my condition, gave me options, and listened to my concerns. He is very down to earth, excellent bedside manner. The private surgery center he uses is very well run, efficient and organized. I highly recommend Dr Eisenfield and I'm very thankful to have him as my doctor.
About Dr. Steven Eisenfeld, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1255304655
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Med School
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Eisenfeld has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisenfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenfeld.
