Overview

Dr. Steven Eisenfeld, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Eisenfeld works at Valley Integrated Pain in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.