Dr. Farley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Farley, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Farley, MD
Dr. Steven Farley, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Farley's Office Locations
UCLA Gonda Goldschmd Vasclr Ctr200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 526, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 206-6294
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I can;t say enough good things about him and all the other doctors and nurses at UCLA Did surgery on my husband and he is his old self again!!!! Had stroke n october had all kinds of problems with doctors in our area our primary told us to go see someone at UCLA we did and because of them my husband is recovering and doing amazing !!!
About Dr. Steven Farley, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farley has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Farley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farley.
