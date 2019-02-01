Dr. Steven Fayne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fayne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Fayne, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Fayne, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mt Sinai Med Center
Dr. Fayne works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Steven Fayne8890 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste 100, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 741-3305
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fayne?
Dr Fayne has been very good to me. I am still dealing with my condition but he is slow to get you full of meds you don’t need and know how to prepare you well for procedures. I am grateful for him and looking forward to complete healing.
About Dr. Steven Fayne, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1821092701
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fayne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fayne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fayne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fayne works at
Dr. Fayne has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fayne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fayne speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Fayne. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fayne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fayne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fayne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.