Dr. Steven Frey, MD
Dr. Steven Frey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Washington Township Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Frey's Office Locations
Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste C4, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA614 Lambs Rd Unit C, Pitman, NJ 08071 Directions
Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA63 Kresson Rd Ste 103, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Meritain Health
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frey took time in listening about my problem with my right arm, my other medical problems and physical limitations. He was very open to listen to my suggestions. We, both, came up with a solution to help, which was physical therapy for my arm instead of surgery, because I needed use of my arms to lift my body from my wheelchair, because of multiple sclerosis. I was very pleased that this solution will help me.
About Dr. Steven Frey, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1396943619
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Professional Evaluation Medical Group
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- State University of New York
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Washington Township Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frey accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frey has seen patients for Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Frey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frey.
