Overview of Dr. Steven Frey, MD

Dr. Steven Frey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Washington Township Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Frey works at Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Pitman, NJ and Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.