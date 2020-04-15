See All Gastroenterologists in Bellmore, NY
Dr. Steven Friedman, MD

Gastroenterology
3.4 (17)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Friedman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bellmore, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Mount Sinai South Nassau.

Dr. Friedman works at Mount Sinai Doctors in Bellmore, NY with other offices in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mount Sinai Doctors
    2750 MERRICK RD, Bellmore, NY 11710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 992-5626
    Friedman Steven J MD
    30 Hempstead Ave Ste 148, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 764-6655

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai South Nassau

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 15, 2020
    I have been going to Dr. Friedman for many years. I have always found him to be very competent, professional and caring. I could not be happier with his being my physician.
    Apr 15, 2020
    About Dr. Steven Friedman, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174567101
    Education & Certifications

    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
