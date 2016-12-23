Dr. Steven Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Friedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Friedman, MD
Dr. Steven Friedman, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Friedman's Office Locations
1
Prohealth Ambulatory Surgery Center2800 Marcus Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-6130
2
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (844) 727-5795Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very patient and caring
About Dr. Steven Friedman, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1821052697
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Friedman speaks Italian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.