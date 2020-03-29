Dr. Steven Giovannone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giovannone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Giovannone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Giovannone, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.
Dr. Giovannone works at
Locations
Cardiology Associates of Schenectady PC2546 Balltown Rd Ste 300, Schenectady, NY 12309 Directions (518) 377-8184
Cardiology Associates Schnctdy425 Guy Park Ave Ste 202, Amsterdam, NY 12010 Directions (518) 842-7088
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
he fixed my a-fib and took care of 2 friends all of who highly recommended him
About Dr. Steven Giovannone, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1457558108
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giovannone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giovannone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giovannone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giovannone works at
Dr. Giovannone has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giovannone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Giovannone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giovannone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giovannone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giovannone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.