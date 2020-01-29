Overview of Dr. Steven Gorin, DO

Dr. Steven Gorin, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.



Dr. Gorin works at Advanced Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.