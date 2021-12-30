Dr. Steven Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Gross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Gross, MD
Dr. Steven Gross, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital.
Dr. Gross works at
Dr. Gross' Office Locations
-
1
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC27401 W Il Route 22 Ste 125, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 381-0388
-
2
Canlan Sportsplex Office28156 W Northpointe Pkwy Ste 225, Lake Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 381-0388
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gross?
Dr. Gross did an incredible job on my ruptured Achilles. My tear was high and both my GP and Dr. Gross explained to me that I was a prime candidate to heal without surgery (using boot/cast only to heal). That said Dr. Gross is an exceptional listener and after hearing how active and competitive I was he recommended the surgical route for my recovery. I was at a fast jog (6mph) at the 3 month mark and jumping and running at month 4. Still have some recovery work to do for strengthening my leg before I can go full tilt with sports but I am well ahead of the curve. 100% have the confidence that I can resume sports activities come this spring. Thanks Dr. Gross. 5 Stars and 100% recommended!
About Dr. Steven Gross, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1639344351
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center
- Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Duke University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gross works at
Dr. Gross has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Broken Arm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.