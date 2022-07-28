See All Oncologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Steven Hager, DO

Medical Oncology
4.6 (18)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Hager, DO

Dr. Steven Hager, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hager works at cCARE in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hager's Office Locations

  1. 1
    cCARE
    7130 N Millbrook Ave Ste 100, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 456-5860

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Neutropenia
Anemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Neutropenia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Neutropenia
Breast Cancer
Hypogonadism
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Dysfunction
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Arthritis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Cancer
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chest Pain
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Dyslipidemia
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Gynecologic Cancer
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hemophilia
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Kidney Cancer
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymphosarcoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Malaise and Fatigue
Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Prostate Cancer
Reticulosarcoma
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Malignancies
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Sickle Cell Disease
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uterine Cancer
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Lymphoma
Anal Disorders
Anal or Rectal Pain
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Astrocytoma
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Blood Disorders
Bone Disorders
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Breast Diseases
Breast Pain
Cancer
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ
Cervical Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chordoma
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophagitis
Gait Abnormality
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Head and Neck Cancer
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hip Sprain
Hodgkin's Disease
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Influenza (Flu)
Laryngeal Cancer
Leukocytosis
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Lymphoma
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Malnutrition
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Medulloblastoma
Meningiomas
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Muscle Weakness
Mycosis Fungoides
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Nodular Lymphoma
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Cancer
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Pancytopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Cancer
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Pulmonary Disease
Purpura
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Runner's Knee
Schwannoma
Shortness of Breath
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach Diseases
Swine Flu
Testicular Cancer
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Steven Hager, DO

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1326087917
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Naval Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Naval Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mich Osteo Med Center|Mich Osteo Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Saint Agnes Medical Center
    • Clovis Community Medical Center
    • Community Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Hager, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hager has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hager has seen patients for Anemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hager.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

