Overview of Dr. Steven Hager, DO

Dr. Steven Hager, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hager works at cCARE in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.