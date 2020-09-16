Dr. Steven Hao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Hao, MD
Dr. Steven Hao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 1100 Van Ness Ave Fl 5, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 600-6500
Town and Country Pediatrics - San Francisco2100 Webster St Ste 110, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 923-6500
Cardiology Consultants of Napa Valley Inc. A Medical Corp.3443 Villa Ln Ste 2, Napa, CA 94558 Directions (415) 923-6500
California Advanced Imaging Medical Associates Inc.500 Redwood Blvd Ste 300, Novato, CA 94947 Directions (415) 600-3480
California Advanced Imaging Medical Associates Inc.1101 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 600-3480
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
Dr. Hao had to do a couple of ablations to finally get all the issues resolved. I was considered an extremely difficult case. Six ablations, between 2007 and 2017. Now in NSR for 3+ years.
About Dr. Steven Hao, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Weill Med Coll Cornell U
- NY Presby Hosp
- New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
