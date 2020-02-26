Overview

Dr. Steven Harper, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Harper works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Abington, PA with other offices in Meadowbrook, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Hemorrhoids and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.