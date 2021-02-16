Overview

Dr. Steven Hirsch, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Hirsch works at Mercy Cardiovascular Institute in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.