Dr. Steven Hockstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hockstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Hockstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Hockstein, MD
Dr. Steven Hockstein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Hockstein works at
Dr. Hockstein's Office Locations
-
1
Obstetrics and Gynecology (East 80th Street)211 East 80th Street 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10075 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hockstein?
I have had the best experience with Dr. Hockstein and I am so grateful to him and his team in supporting me through my first pregnancy and birth. I feel so fortunate to have received such fantastic and thorough care. I was able to lean on Dr. Hockstein’s expertise in making decisions and he provided clear information and was very helpful and supportive. In addition, I was grateful that I was able to contact him with questions and always received a quick response - so reassuring for a first pregnancy. I feel so privileged to received such wonderful care and cannot speak highly enough.
About Dr. Steven Hockstein, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1316990476
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hockstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hockstein accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hockstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hockstein works at
Dr. Hockstein has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hockstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Hockstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hockstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hockstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hockstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.