Dr. Steven Houser, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.1 (27)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Houser, MD

Dr. Steven Houser, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Main Campus Medical Center.

Dr. Houser works at Metrohealth Medical Center OTO in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH and Middleburg Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Houser's Office Locations

    MetroHealth Main Campus
    2500 Metrohealth Dr, Cleveland, OH 44109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 778-5791
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Park East
    3609 Park East Dr, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 957-9959
    November Family Health Center
    7800 Pearl Rd, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 957-9700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Main Campus Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Atrophic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Rhinorrhea Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Papillomas Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sublingual Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Steven Houser, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1972605673
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Chicago Hospitals
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Fndn
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Houser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Houser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Houser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Houser has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Houser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

