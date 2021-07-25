Dr. Steven Houser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Houser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Houser, MD
Dr. Steven Houser, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Main Campus Medical Center.
Dr. Houser's Office Locations
MetroHealth Main Campus2500 Metrohealth Dr, Cleveland, OH 44109 Directions (216) 778-5791Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Park East3609 Park East Dr, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 957-9959
November Family Health Center7800 Pearl Rd, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130 Directions (216) 957-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Main Campus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Houser was great. He has the best bedside manner of all the doctors I’ve encountered. He listened to my concerns and address them with easy to understand non medical term. I have been dealing with chronic congestion for a while prior to speaking with Dr. Houser. I ended up having septoplasty with bilateral turbinate reduction done with Dr. Houser in June 2021. My recovery was super fast and easy. The result is life saving/changing for me. It has been about a month post op and even though I still have some more healing to go but I can say that I have my life back.
About Dr. Steven Houser, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English, German
- 1972605673
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- Cleveland Clinic
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Houser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Houser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Houser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Houser has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Houser speaks German.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Houser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houser.
