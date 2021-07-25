Overview of Dr. Steven Houser, MD

Dr. Steven Houser, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Main Campus Medical Center.



Dr. Houser works at Metrohealth Medical Center OTO in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH and Middleburg Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.