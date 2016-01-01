Overview

Dr. Steven Howe, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.



Dr. Howe works at Department of Primary Care in Marietta, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.