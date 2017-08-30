Overview

Dr. Steven Kahn, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kahn works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Rash and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.