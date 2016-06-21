Dr. Steven Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Klein, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Klein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Wilmington Gastroenterology5115 Oleander Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 507-3098
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
That entire practice is the best run and most friendly I have ever visited. Dr. Klein is the most understanding and caring doctor I have been to in a long time. I would recommend him and the entire practice to anyone. Truly professional and competent.
About Dr. Steven Klein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Dysphagia, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
