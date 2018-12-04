Overview of Dr. Steven Kumagai, MD

Dr. Steven Kumagai, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fremont, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Methodist Fremont Health and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Kumagai works at Fremont Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, Fremont, NE in Fremont, NE with other offices in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.