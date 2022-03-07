Overview

Dr. Steven Kunkes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Kunkes works at Cardiac Specialists in Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.