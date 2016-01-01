Overview of Dr. Steven Liverpool, MD

Dr. Steven Liverpool, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Liverpool works at SUNY Downstate Medical Centre in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.