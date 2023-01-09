See All Hand Surgeons in East Setauket, NY
Dr. Steven Puopolo, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.7 (35)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Steven Puopolo, MD

Dr. Steven Puopolo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They completed their fellowship with University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Dr. Puopolo works at Orthopedic Associates Of Long Island in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Riverhead, NY and Wading River, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Puopolo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Charles Orthopedics - East Setauket
    6 Technology Dr Ste 100, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 689-6698
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Associates of Long Island - Riverhead
    74 Commerce Ave Ste 4, Riverhead, NY 11901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 689-6698
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    St. Charles Orthopedics
    6144 Route 25A, Wading River, NY 11792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 689-6698

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hands
De Quervain's Disease
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Dupuytren's Contracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Finger
Arthritis of the Hand
Arthritis of the Wrist
Bursitis
Colles' Fracture
Complex Fractures
Compound Fracture
Compression Fracture
Cyst
De Quervain's Release
Distal Radius Fracture
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Extremity Malunions
Finger Joint Sprain
Fracture
Fracture Care
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
Hand Conditions
Intra-Articular Fracture
Joint Fracture
Joint Pain
Malunion of Fracture
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Elbow
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist
Scaphoid Fractures
Sebaceous Cysts
Simple Fractures
Stress Fracture
Upper Extremity Fracture
Wear and Tear Arthritis
Wrist Fracture
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steven Puopolo, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841398641
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Residency
    • NYU-Hospital for Joint Diseases
    Internship
    • New York University Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
