Dr. Steven Puopolo, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Puopolo, MD
Dr. Steven Puopolo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They completed their fellowship with University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
Dr. Puopolo's Office Locations
St. Charles Orthopedics - East Setauket6 Technology Dr Ste 100, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 689-6698Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orthopedic Associates of Long Island - Riverhead74 Commerce Ave Ste 4, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 689-6698Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
St. Charles Orthopedics6144 Route 25A, Wading River, NY 11792 Directions (631) 689-6698
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Diagnosed and stayed a broken arm. Very caring and thorough. My appointment was prompt and services were immediate. Highly recommend
About Dr. Steven Puopolo, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1841398641
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- NYU-Hospital for Joint Diseases
- New York University Medical Center
- Duke University
